Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lumentum posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Lumentum stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,473. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

