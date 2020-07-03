Brokerages Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vereit reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vereit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vereit by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 603,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Vereit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,465. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

