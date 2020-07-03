Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,976. The company has a quick ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

