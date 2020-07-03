Brokerages Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,173 shares in the company, valued at $424,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,192 over the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 684,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

