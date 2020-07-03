Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 506.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,842,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,160,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

