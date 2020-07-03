BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,351,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after buying an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 673,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

