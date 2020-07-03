Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.85 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $71.85 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,602,353,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,068,881 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.