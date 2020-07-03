Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.10 and last traded at C$26.56, 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 246.07, a current ratio of 246.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

Canadian General Inv Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

