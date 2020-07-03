Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Celestica stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 559,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,565. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $882.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

