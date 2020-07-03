Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

