Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Trading Down 5%

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) shares were down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

