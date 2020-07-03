Chromia (CHR) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 428,703,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,718,537 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.