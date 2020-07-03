Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.47 million and $35,482.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00022906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

