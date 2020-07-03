Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to post sales of $37.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.45 billion and the highest is $38.02 billion. Cigna posted sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $153.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.63 billion to $155.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.98 billion to $166.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 890,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,337. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.