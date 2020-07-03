Cindicator Price Tops $0.0062 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Cindicator has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $73,399.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.04909199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

