Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Civic has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

