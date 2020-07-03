CloakCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,684.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $794,392.68 and approximately $21,684.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,470,094 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

