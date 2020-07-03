Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Shares Up 2.7%

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) shares rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.74), approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colefax Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.25.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

