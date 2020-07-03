Comparing Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 24.03% 9.26% 1.29% Luther Burbank 16.44% 7.34% 0.63%

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.40 $64.54 million $3.64 8.72 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.84 $48.86 million $0.87 10.84

Community Trust Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luther Burbank. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky; 6 banking locations in southern West Virginia; 4 banking locations in northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.