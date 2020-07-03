Compound (COMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $129.49 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $177.38 or 0.01952498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $454.32 million and $129.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000550 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

