Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,284.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEx, DDEX and ABCC. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $123,284.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, HADAX, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, ABCC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.