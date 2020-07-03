ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $224,799.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,308,805 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

