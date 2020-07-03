County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

