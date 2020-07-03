CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $201,418.95 and $18,683.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.