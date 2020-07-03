CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,706. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson bought 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.