Critical Analysis: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus Umpqua (OTCMKTS:UMPQ)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Southern Banc and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 2 4 0 2.67

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.25%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 6.39% 3.08% 0.38% Umpqua 17.34% 6.57% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.02 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.53 $354.10 million $1.60 6.39

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Summary

Umpqua beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

