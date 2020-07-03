Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) has trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jersey Oil and Gas earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of SAVE traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 704,163 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.51. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.