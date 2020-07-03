CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,649.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 316.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 362.8% against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $764,750.11 and $4,649.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

