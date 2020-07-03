Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Volume Hits $1,845.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $13.14 million and $1,845.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.05104500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

