CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,245.22 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $202,245.22 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

