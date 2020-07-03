Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 792,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

