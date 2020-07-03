Desire Market Capitalization Hits $5,583.44 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Desire has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $5,583.44 and $4,670.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,069.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02490895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.02449081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00457692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00695770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00564705 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.