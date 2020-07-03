Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $58,405.46 and $24.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

