Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

