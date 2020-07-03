Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,967.86 ($36.52).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,450 ($42.46) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($38.52) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock traded up GBX 44.50 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,741.50 ($33.74). 2,697,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($25.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,809.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,873.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 306 shares of company stock valued at $857,748.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.