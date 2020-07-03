Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 776.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,367. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

