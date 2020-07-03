Digitex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,785,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

