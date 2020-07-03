DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $8.04 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $456,155.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $43.80 or 0.00482194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 183,498 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, BigONE, Huobi, AirSwap, Bancor Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

