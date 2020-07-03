Dimecoin (DIME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $549.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $520,440.51 and approximately $549.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015415 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004542 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000918 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

