Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Distil stock remained flat at $GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 323,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35. Distil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.91.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

