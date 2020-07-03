Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 251,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $221.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duluth by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.