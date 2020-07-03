Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), 1,044,816 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 566,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

