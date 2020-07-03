Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $893,727.39 and $2,979.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.06 or 0.04908949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002398 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

