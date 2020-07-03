Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $460,799.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $70,588.78 and approximately $460,799.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

