EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $242,091.66 and $155.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.