Era Swap (ES) Trading Up 36.1% Over Last Week

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $457,128.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.