Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions, favorable results of the Electronic Funds Transfer and Money Transfer segments. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements and launch of card issuing products poise it well for growth. Its revenues are consistently growing on solid segmental contributions, slew of products, service launches as well as new geographic options. The company's capital strength impresses. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It has witnessed its 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates move north over the past 30 days. However, its escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion. Its money transfer services might decline due to the current market volatility.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

