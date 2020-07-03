Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,308. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

