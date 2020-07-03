EveryCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $5.92 million and $411,323.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

