FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FARO. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

FARO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 74,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.53. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

