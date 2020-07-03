FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of research firms have commented on FARO. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
FARO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 74,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.53. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
